Kasoa murder: 'Our hands are tied' - NMC replies critics over influx of money spiritualists on TV

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The National Communication Authority (NCA) and other bodies including the National Media Commission (NMC) have been blamed for the influx of money doublers, Mallams, others on some TV and radio stations.



This comes on the heels of the arrest of two teenagers, a 16- and 17-year olds for the murder of a 10-year-old for alleged ritual purposes.



Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini allegedly conspired and killed Ishmael Mensah on Saturday, 3rd April 2021.



Information gathered when the two appeared in court today indicated that they were inspired by a show they watched on television.



Meanwhile, some pundits who have been contributing to discussions surrounding the murder of Ishmael have blamed the NCA and other bodies for allowing such programmes on television.



However, lawyer Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chairman of the National Media Commission said blaming NMC will be unfair.



"It is everyone's responsibility to deal with situations like this . . . the National Media Commission works within the framework of the law, the constitution shows us how to go about these things . . . about 4 to 5 years ago the NMC proposed a law and parliament passed it, so the radio and Television stations owners sent us to court . . . it even landed in the Court and the Supreme Court ruled in their favour, and so I don't understand why we are being blamed now . . . it's not like we don't know our job; our hands are tied . . ." he stated in an interview on Kumasi based Hello FM.







