Kasoa Ritual Murder: Court to empanel Jurors to begin trial

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has adjourned to Thursday, May 12, 2022 to empanel Jurors for the trial of the two boys, alleged to have murdered a ten-year-old boy at Kasoa for rituals.



Meanwhile, Samuel Atuah, Lawyer who had been representing the two boys in question is reported to have withdrawn his services for the second accused person Nicholas Kani after raising some concerns about him.



The Jury was expected to have been put together Wednesday, May 10, 2022, but rescheduled given issues raised by the Lawyer.



The Court had to adjourn for a new Lawyer to be appointed for Kani.



However, just before the case was adjourned the Court indicated that a Lawyer had been secured for the accused and thus adjourned to the next day.



Kani who is 18 years and his accomplice who is a juvenile have been committed to stand trial for the murder of 10-year-old, Ismael Mensah Abdullah, which occurred on April 2, 2021 at Kasoa.