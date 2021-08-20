Kasoa Coca Cola residents shocked murder suspects also killed a pregnant woman

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

• 2 teenage boys standing trial for killing an 11-year-old have confessed to killing a pregnant woman too



• Residents of Kasoa Coca Cola said they were taken aback when they heard the growing development



• The 2 will reappear before court on September 20, 2021



Some residents of Kasoa Coca Cola have expressed shock at the new revelation made in court by the two teenage boys (Felix Nyarko, Nicholas Kani).



The two teenage boys confessed in court they had earlier killed a pregnant woman.



This came to bear when one of the suspects confessed that the murder of 11-year-old Ishmael Abdullah on April 2, 2021, wasn't the only crime they had committed for ritual purposes.



The court proceeding was presided over by Rosemond Agyiri Duodoo.



Some residents who spoke to GhanaWeb said they never anticipated that these boys could have carried out such an act.



The residents say they now feel insecure in the vicinity.



"No one thought these teenagers could have murdered someone because they always gather to play around. They go to the deceased’s mother’s house to eat. So I was taken aback when I heard they had killed his son," one of the residents said.



Another resident said, "I never imagined these boys committing such a crime. If the firing squad were to be in existence, they wouldn’t have been alive by now because if they are released back into the community, they will do worse. All these contribute to the rising insecurity issues in the country."



They are calling on security agencies to provide them with security.



The two teenagers will be arraigned at the High Court on September 20, 2021.



