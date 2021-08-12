Karma, please calm down – Charlotte Osei tweets amid Agyeman-Manu saga

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

•Charlotte Osei was dismissed as EC boss in 2018 for alleged procurement breaches



•There have been calls for President Akufo-Addo to apply the same rule in the case of Kwaku Agyeman-Manu



•Charlotte Osei has issued a tweet, urging karma to remain calm



Amid calls for the government to apply the same principle that led to her removal as chairperson of the Electoral Commission in the Kwaku Agyeman-Manu case, Charlotte Osei has sent a message which could be viewed as her take on current issues.



In a brief post on her Twitter page, the former EC chair said “Dear Karma, please calm down small wai”.



Charlotte Osei, it will be recalled was dismissed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2018 for alleged procurement breaches.



In the wake of the Sputnik V saga, certain public figures have questioned why the government that dismissed Charlotte Osei appears not to be keen on sacking Kwaku Agyeman-Manu for committing the same breaches.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt criticized the government for not applying the democratic provision of ‘equality before the law’.



“You cannot have a democracy anywhere in the world where the principle of equality of citizens is not respected. It’s a cardinal principle and when you violate the principle of equality of citizens before the law, the very foundation of democracy is shaken if not broken.



“In light of all this what comes to my mind is what then justifies the continued prosecution of Dr Opuni. How do we feel when you begin to look at how monumental decisions took place at the Electoral Commission ahead of the last elections and the justification we provided that? Can we in all honesty and sincerity say that it was okay to remove Charlotte Osei as EC chair? I’m not sure?” Pratt quizzed.



Randy Abbey, the host of the program has also for weeks now been making the same argument, asking if the government has the moral right to prosecute people for committing similar offences.







