Karaga to become shea butter hub of Ghana - Dr. Amin Adam

Regional News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: Kumbundoo Iddrisu/Contributor

Karaga, like any other town in the Northern Region, is blessed with abundant shea trees but the picking, crashing and processing of shea nuts into shea butter remain a challenge as these jobs are largely driven by rural women who are handicapped as they lack the financial wherewithal, storage facilities and ready market to thrive.





This situation is about to change as the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has started a series of interventions aimed at eradicating the bottlenecks in the shea butter value chain, lifting women out of poverty and making Karaga the Shea butter hub of Ghana.



The lawmaker spoke of his initiative during a recent visit to Zankali and revealed that work has already started on three shea processing units at Zankali, Bagurugu and Nyong with plans far advanced for work to begin on seven other units to be distributed across the constituency.



Dr Mohammed Amin said shea butter is in high demand because of its relevance to the cosmetic industry and so his initiative will help boost the sector, drive investment and provide employment and decent livelihood, especially, to women. He promised to provide credit facilities to women groups in the Karaga area to enable their effective participation in the purchase and the processing of shea nuts into butter.



Parliament is on a month-long recess and Hon. Amin Adam who is also deputy energy minister took advantage of the break to tour his constituency to interact with the people especially the Muslim community who are undergoing the period of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, abreast himself with current development challenges and to inspect the level of progress of ongoing development projects.









The lawmaker’s tour has already taken him to Tamaligu, Zankali, Bagurugu, Nyong, Pishigu, Sung, Tong and Karaga with visits planned for other communities where he is expected to observe the daily Muslim prayers with people, participate in tafseers of some Islamic clerics and to observe iftaar in selected communities