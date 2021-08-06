Kangaboi dilapidated JHS block renovated

Regional News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Cape Coast Resources Limited, a mining company undertaking exploration in the Aowin Municipality has renovated a three-unit classroom block for the people of the Kangaboi community in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.



Handing over the project for pupils, teachers, and the Kangaboi community for usage, the Country Director for Cape Coast Resources, Mr. Daniel Wilson said for the past eleven years, Cape Coast Resources and it's parent company Newcore Gold has been managing the Aowin Gold project through commitment and good relationship.



He said again that: "good governance and community relations not only adds value for our stakeholders but it also provides the opportunity to make a lasting impact and achieve sustainable growth".



"We believe that our contribution to environment safety and governance is important to the industry’s overall success and by focusing on effective initiatives within as many categories as possible, Newcore Gold aims to be on the cutting edge of meaningful environment safety practices", he pledged.



Mr. Wilson said the Cape Coast Resources program has so far been concentrated on health and education.



He further said they prioritized the safety and health of its staff, contractors, and local communities that they operate hence implementing fully COVID-19 protocols for its ongoing drill program consisting of the mandatory use of personal protective equipment for all employees, maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing as well as daily temperature checks at the start of each drill shift.



On quality education, Mr. Wilson said they enhance quality education in communities they operate in by providing equipment and infrastructure to support the Ghana Education Service.



On his part, Mr. Joseph Amoako, the headteacher of Kangaboi Basic School was very grateful to the management and staff of Cape Coast Resources limited for the kind gesture done to the school and the community.







He said the school which was established in 1987 with 15 pupils comprising 11 males and 4 females is now having a population of 176 pupils with 9 teaching staff but has not seen any major improvement in terms of infrastructure until Cape Coast Resources came to their aid.



Mr. Sabastian Diaw, the Municipal Director of Education in the Aowin Municipality lauded the Cape Coast Resources limited for complementing the efforts of the government in supporting its operating communities both in education and health.



He appealed to them to assist the Directorate with some Personal Protective Equipment to supply to schools in the Municipality to compact the novel COVID-19 pandemic.



Nana Agbetiame Daniel, the Odikro of the Kangaboi community healed Cape Coast Resources limited and also appealed to them to support the community with more social amenities.