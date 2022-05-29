You are here: HomeNews2022 05 29Article 1548509

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: dailymailgh.com

Kaneshie police intercepts weed, tramadol hidden in food for inmate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A photo of the seized items A photo of the seized items

Two police officers foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Kaneshie cells by a lady.

The incident was reported at about 17:50pm on Wednesday, May 24, when a lady, Blessings Jeremiah, came to the charge office with Eba and Okro soup to be served to a remand prisoner in cells.

A substance suspected to be Indian hemp, 4 sticks of matches, 9 capsules of suspected tramadol, 4 pieces of cigarettes were concealed in the meal, a police report sighted by dailymailgh.com revealed.

The suspect was later arrested and detained to assist police investigations.

The exhibits according to the police, have been ‘retained for evidential purposes'.

Join our Newsletter

Sportsleading sports icon

Kotoko's George Mfegue inaction against Medeama

LIVE UPDATES: Madeama vs Asante Kotoko (GPL WK 31)

Businessleading business icon

File photo

Traders in Upper West region bemoan high cost of food prices

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

LilWin's ex wife opens up about why she cheated

I cheated on him because of hunger - LilWin’s ex-wife discloses

Africaleading africa news icon

Christopher Johnson was arrested over the girl's disappearance. Credit: BROWER SHERIFF'S OFFICE

15-year-old girl missing for nearly a year found after mother found videos of her on adult sites

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Participants of the event

Weija Gbawe Assembly, Sultan engage Zongo Chiefs on Peace and Security