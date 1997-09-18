You are here: HomeNews1997 09 18Article 1878

TB Cases Shoot Up In Western Region

Takoradi,(Central Region) 9 Sept.,

There is an increase of tuberculosis cases reported in health institutions in the Western Region as a result of education on the disease. Mr. Wesley Kodom, Regional Disease Control Officer, disclosed this in an interview with the GNA in Takoradi today. Mr. Kodom, who did not give figures, said the Effia-Nkwanta hospital has the highest number of cases because it is a referral institution. He said the increase is also due to the fact that TB patients who were undergoing herbal treatment and other forms of treatment at spiritual churches and shrines have now opted for orthodox treatment. Mr. Kodom said all health institutions in the country have drugs and personnel to handle cases of the disease, which attracts free treatment. He said people who cough for three weeks and over should report to the nearest health institution for treatment and advised those already receiving medical care for the disease to complete the treatment. He urged district assemblies to support the TB control programme, which is receiving logistic assistance from the Danish International Development Agency, to check the spread of the disease.

