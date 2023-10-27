Kan-Dapaah vs Oliver: National security minister can’t find a person being prosecuted for a coup? - Srem-Sai asks

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Renowned private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has expressed concern over claims the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, cannot find the convenor for the #FixtheCourt Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to serve him with court documents regarding his defamation suit.



In a post shared on X on Friday, October 27, 2023, the lawyer indicated that it is very worrying that the national security minister of the country cannot find a person who is currently being prosecuted by the government for allegedly plotting a coup against it.



He was surprised by the fact that Barker-Vormawor cannot be found by the minister because he should be under surveillance if the government truly believes that he is a ‘coup plotter’.



“The Attorney-General, who is every minister’s lawyer, is in the High Court prosecuting Oliver on treason charges. Oliver is on bail with conditions which keep him in constant touch with the police.



“Additionally, being a “coup plotter” in the government’s books, Oliver must definitely be under surveillance. Yet, the very minister who’s responsible for our country’s security has gone to the High Court to swear (on oath) that he can’t find Oliver in Ghana. You see our problem in this country?” he wrote.



Background:



The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, reportedly accused Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lead convenor of the #FixtheCountry Movement, of evading bailiffs who are to serve him regarding his defamation suit.



Kan Dapaah on October 19, 2023, initiated a defamation suit against Oliver Barker-Vormawor in response to claims made by the #FixtheCountry convenor, alleging that the National Security Minister offered him a bribe of one million dollars ($1,000,000) to halt #FixTheCountry demonstrations against the government.



The minister reportedly indicated that he was going to apply to the High Court, requesting an order to allow substituted service in order to serve Oliver Barker-Vormawor, claiming that the former has been evading the bailiffs who are to serve him the court documents.



Barker-Vormawor denied the minister's claim of him evading the bailiffs, in a series of posts shared on X, on Thursday, October 27, 2023.



On Friday, Oliver announced on X that he was at court awaiting the bailiffs to serve him. He said that he had been waiting at the High Court; the minister had indicated he would file the request for substitute service.



“For the past 2 hours, I have been sitting in the Court Kan Dapaah advertised that he was coming to for a substituted order to serve me today. Since Kan Dapaah said he can’t find me, I am here to find him. Guess what. Not a single soul in sight. Judge has been waiting since 9 a.m. Me too I am waiting. Today, they will serve me Bayormis!” he wrote.



A few hours Barker-Vormawor shared another post, saying that he was leaving the court and he had still not been served.



“Finally leaving the Court premises. They did not show up. But it was good to meet and share laughter with friends again. I don’t take anyone’s support for granted! Have a blessed day!” he posted.



