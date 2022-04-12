You are here: HomeNews2022 04 12Article 1514141

Kan-Dapaah trends as social media users jump onto justice delivery comments

Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The debate is becoming broader, following comments about the judiciary, made by the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

The minister recently indicated that if the interpretation of the law is also tilted in favour of the government, it will make the citizenry lose faith in the country’s justice delivery system.

This comment has become a matter of national debate with some prominent members of the ruling New Patriotic Party and security experts alike coming out to comment on the statement made by the minister.

The latest to join the fray are some social media fanatics who have expressed their opinions. These are mixed; whilst some agree with the assertion made by the minister, others largely think it was a rather unnecessary move by the same.

