Kan-Dapaah says we should all help the judiciary to be impartial - NPP MP

General News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

"We all understand that the judiciary must be impartial because the impartiality of the judiciary can help with the nation's national security and so he knows what he's talking about," NPP Member of Parliament for Oda constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has said in defence of National Security Minister, Kan-Dapaah.



Mr Kan-Dapaah has been criticized for some comments he made at a sensitization workshop on the national security strategy for judges of the superior courts.



He said: “injustice occasioned as a result of the absence of an effective justice delivery system or delayed justice or biased justice is certainly a threat to national security".



“Indeed, when injustice abounds, particularly in situations where the bench, which is considered the final arbiter of disputes, is deemed biased, citizens tend to take the law into their own hands most times without recourse to the established systems of justice delivery...If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need,” he added.



Reacting to this on UTV's Adekye Nsroma programme, Akwasi Acquaye said backlash and criticisms against the National Security Minister are because his comment has been taken out of context.



"...But if his comment is taken out of context, then you have politics being read into it...he says we should all help the judiciary to be impartial...I don't have any problem with what he said," he indicated.



According to him, if persons will be criticized for saying the truth "if we don't take care we will not have anyone being frank and truthful because as the National Security Minister, he knows that if the judiciary is partial, it will create problems but he may not be necessarily referring to this government".



Listen to him in the video below:



