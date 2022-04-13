Kan-Dapaah’s statement proves evil-doings in the system – NDC’s Osei Akoto

Politics of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Oforikrom constituency under the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto has alluded that there are some evil activities happening in the country’s governance of which parts have been highlighted by the National Security Minister, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah.



Osei Akoto believes that such acts are gradually getting out of proportion hence some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are petrified by the corresponding consequences.



Interviewed on Happy98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ socio-political talk show, the NDC representative however restated the need for the Judiciary to be independent devoid of any interference. He opined that Kan-Dapaah’s mood of communication was inappropriate and could come at a cost to the country.



“If you suspect things are wrong in the system, you need to follow the appropriate way to bring it out, more importantly, because of his position as the head in charge of the country’s security concerns,” he said.



“To a point where the National Security Minister will come out to say such things imply that things have shot into dangerous zones. He would never have done that if everything was okay. He has been in this sector for a long time and knows when things are getting out of hands. This shows there are evil deeds happening in our system that we really need to look at. No one says the activities of the Supreme Court are overly wrong. They have that independent jurisdiction to work but they need to know that they work with Ghanaians and these people bring their matters to them to adjudicate, therefore they need to look at the consequences of their decisions on individuals and the reactions people will give based on their decisions. Things don’t add up but when anyone stands to talk about it then they’ll say you’re from opposition even if you’re not,” Osei Akoto bemoaned.



The National Security Minister, Kan-Dapaah has been the topic of discussion in recent times following his strong remarks on the level of justice within the Judicial system. He made these remarks during a meeting with members of the Judiciary as he urged them to ensure fairness with rulings.