Kan-Dapaah’s statement confirms Mahama’s concerns - Mahdi Jibril

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Former Deputy Organizer and spokesperson for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril has alluded that the recent statements by the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah on the state of the Judicial system affirm former President John Mahama’s claims of a bias scheme.



According to NDC’s spokesman, Kan-Dapaah’s statement should not be taken for granted as he believes such concerns are more serious than they appear on the surface with regard to the position he holds as the Minister of National Security.



In a panel discussion on Happy98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, Mahdi Jibril said, “Kan-Dapaah watches over Ghana’s national security issues, on the alert for attacks, can foresee an attempt of a coup or a threat to the sovereignty of power and things that could distort on our economy. He got the opportunity with the Third Arm of Government to speak and to advise them on how they could contribute to the improvement of our security issues and he cautioned them on treachery acts. More especially and when he cautioned them on rulings that favour the ruling party, whether he forgot where he stood as a party member or he actually had the people of Ghana at heart.”



“…I think we need to discuss Kan-Dapaah’s statements properly. His statement reveals that as a National Security expert, the information he has gathered from the grounds shows that our Judges are not doing their work properly. This has confirmed John Mahama’s statements and NDC’s stand on the independency of our Judicial service. If a National Security Minister has gotten to this point to speak these facts, then he has seen far dangerous things,” he bemoaned.



Mahdi Jibril’s comments come after the National Security Minister warned Judges about a perceived notion that the Judiciary is biased. This was during a sensitisation workshop on the national security strategy for judges of the superior courts.



The caution follows various accusations by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Judiciary is biased because the party has lost a string of cases before the courts.



Mr Dapaah, while addressing the judges, cautioned against such characterisations, stressing that they may have dire consequences on the country’s security.