Kan-Dapaah’s comments on bias Judiciary a vindication of NDC – Ahmed Ibrahim

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: .mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Banda Constituency Ahmed Ibrahim has said that the National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah has vindicated the stance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The National Security Minister at a forum indicated that it will be dangerous for the Judiciary to be perceived to be biased in the delivery of justice.



He said if the interpretation of the law always favours the government it will become very worrying as the people may longer trust the Judiciary in the delivery of Justice.



“If we are going to be able to address the security challenges that we have especially the domestic ones, we need to be able to ensure that there is a Judicial system that works. If we do not have a Judicial system that works many people will simply take the laws into their own hands and misbehave and do what they want.



Therefore in trying to manage the security situation it is important for us that we do get a judicial system that works and we are all lucky that in the sub-region we are perceived as a country where the Judicial system works and where you could expect justice.



If the interpretation of the law is tilted so much in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the Judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need,” he said at a forum.



But reacting to the Minister’s position in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM, Ahmed Ibrahim indicated that the National Security Minister has vindicated him and the National Democratic Congress.



“I spoke to you in 2018 and I told you that the way Nan Addo keeps appointing Judges it will make the myth surrounding the Judiciary as an impartial arbiter be broken and that they will be perceived as one-sided. What I was saying in 2018 is what Kan Dapaah is saying. When I went to Parliament I used to listen to the Majority leader, Papa Owusu Ankamah, Alban Bagbin they were all against appointing huge number of judges to the Supreme court,” he said indicating that the move by the President is gradually affecting the Judiciary.