Kan-Dapaah must resign – Lawyer

Politics of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has called for the resignation of the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah after he cautioned the judicial council on Ghanaians' perception of the justice scheme in the country.



According to Maurice Ampaw, Kan-Dapaah’s statement can rekindle unfavorable thoughts in the minds of Ghanaians, therefore could be highly risky to Ghana’s security concerns.



Speaking on Happy98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ socio-political talk show, the lawyer registered his displeasure towards the National Security Minister as he regarded him as the “most incompetent” head of the country’s security.



He reiterated that justice is achieved on merits rather than favors.



He said, “I’m so disappointed in Kan-Dapaah and I’m calling on him to resign. He is one of the most incompetent National Security Ministers I have ever encountered in my life. What he said was very security-sensitive. At this position you don’t use the opportunity given to you to address the Judiciary and create the intention in the minds of the ordinary Ghanaians especially when you know you’re in charge of National security. The perception out there is also fueled by your opponents and what they are am saying is that they don’t get favorable results anytime they go to court. Meanwhile, they are not able to punch and determine true legal arguments. There’s no legal responsibility in the ruling to the ruling of the Supreme Court. Those who lose always respond through emotions. They are not able to do what we call the legal response. Then a whole security capo meets the Judiciary and says that rulings should be a little bit relaxed for the opposition.”



Lawyer Maurice Ampah’s comments come after Kan-Dapaah, the National Security Minister, underscored the importance of the third arm of government to peace and national security. He made these remarks during a meeting with members of the Judiciary as he urged them to ensure consistent delivery of fair rulings.



“If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favor all the time, people will start accusing the Judiciary of and will not have the confidence that they need,” he added.