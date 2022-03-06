Kalistarrr releases ‘Who is loosing’

Music of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Young talent Kalistarrr is out with a single titled ‘Who is loosing’ under Emklan Music.



The song which comes with an official music video, according to the composer, addresses the modern-day plain hate in society which is given wings by social media.



“We are interdependent people who are supposed to look out for the good of each other by giving us the needed nudge when necessary to achieve greater heights but because greed, jealousy, selfishness, has been allowed to reign we suffer to lose as a people.



"The truth of the matter is, no amount of any of the mentioned cankers can stop the progress of any individual if they truly mean to make it in this life”, she opines.



Known in private life as Calista Meusique Ama Adoma Amoateng, the teenager has made waves with other equally good tunes.



She has also received laurels following her contribution to the arts, including Young Artiste of the Year at Emerging Music Awards, and New Artiste of the Year at Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards 2020.



