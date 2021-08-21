Kaleo Sec. Tech. students to sit WASSSCE at 'neutral' location

Regional News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

Final year students of the Kaleo Secondary Technical School are to write their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the Queen of Peace Senior High school in Nadawli, sources reveal.



According to reports, the final year students have been home since their walk-out from the school following a protest against the expulsion of 47 of their colleagues.



The school authorities have since notified the students, parents, and guardians of the change in venue of the examination center and asked the pupils to find their own accommodation and feeding which would not be catered for by the school.



In addition, the students have been invited by the authorities on August 24 and 25, to pack off their remaining items from the school.



However, students who may intend to scale the walls into the school will be dealt with according to authorities.



Also, in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, signed by the school's board chair, parents have been asked to abide by the directives.



It can be recalled that on July 29, 2021, some final year students of the Kaleo Secondary Technical school walked out of campus in a bid to protest of the expulsion of their colleagues.



The sacked students were reported to have requested free exeats to go home like their Muslim counterparts who were earlier permitted to go home for the Eid-ul-adha celebrations on July 20.