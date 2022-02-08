Kalba shootings: Police arrest two suspects at Wa

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

The Ghana Police Service command in the Savannah region have announced the arrest of two suspected highway armed robbers.



The robbers initially escaped arrest after they engaged the police in a fierce gun battle at Kalba.



The incident took place at Wa in November 2021, leading to the death of two of the colleagues of the armed robbers in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District of Savannah region, reports adomonline.com.



The two are Osman Musah, 26, and Ibrahim Yahaya, 22.



Ahead of their arrest, the suspects are reported to have again engaged police in a gun battle from their hideout at Kpaguri, leading to one of the policemen sustaining some injuries.



In November 2021, it was reported that some four (4) suspected highway armed robbers invaded the Kalba Community in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District, indiscriminately shooting but were confronted by the police.



During the process, two of the suspects were killed, while the other two managed to escape arrest aboard motorbikes, the report added.



The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Peter Baba, said it took the collaborative intelligence sharing with their colleagues in Wa to get the suspects arrested and returned to the region.



“We learned they were going to rob so Police decided to lay ambush and when they (suspects) came, they started firing indiscriminately.



“So, we pursued them when they attempted escaping but they turned around to engage us in a shootout and the Police were able to gun down two (2) but the other two were able to escape with bullets wounds,” he indicated.



He added that it was noticed that one of the suspects had old and fresh wound marks on his body.



“We are not Medical Doctors to be able to tell whether they are bullets or Cutlasses’ wounds so, we have decided that we take them to the hospital for examination and confirmation on the kind of wounds.



“But we believe they are the same people who took part in the robbery in Sawla where two Civilians were killed and it was based on that we traced them to Kalba,” he said.



The Sawla Police Command is currently handling the investigations, the report added.