Kajaji SHS appeals for completion of abandoned projects

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East



The headmaster of the Kajaji Senior High School in the Sene East District of the Bono East, Mr. Joseph Lious Obaabo, has appealed to the government to complete all abandoned projects in the school.



With a population of over 1,000 students, the school established in 1991 lacks basic infrastructure which is negatively impacting teaching and learning.



According to Joseph Lious Obaabo, some of the projects which started as far back as the year 2010 have still not been completed creating infrastructural challenges for the school.



He cited some of the abandoned projects as the dining hall project, Ghana Education Trust Fund-sponsored (GETFUND) classroom block, administration block and two semi-detached staff bungalows.



“We face an infrastructural deficit in the school largely because of the fact many projects have been abandoned. Classroom blocks, dining hall and the administration block have all been abandoned so we are appealing to the government to see to the completion of all those projects to augment the existing infrastructures we have so that teaching and learning can go on.”



He bemoaned that students attend dining under a deplorable pavilion which also serves as a classroom due to the absence of a dining hall.



“The current arrangement we have now is that we use a pavilion as a classroom and dining hall at the same time which is not good.”



Meanwhile, independent checks by GhanaWeb indicate that the school has written several letters to the Ministry of Education for the completion of the stalled projects but all have proven futile despite assurances.



