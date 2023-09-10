Kadjebi residents share divergent views on Kyerematen’s resignation

Politics of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: GNA

Residents of Kadjebi in the Oti Region have expressed divergent views on the withdrawal of Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a contestant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.



Alhaji Tanko Yakubu, NPP activist engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said: “Alan has weighed his option. Looking at the votes garnered during the Special Voting and the money he would spend and still not make any meaningful mark; he has to withdraw his candidature.”



He advised other contestants who pulled lesser votes to withdraw their candidature to pave way for Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President to lead the party in the 2024 polls.



Mr Bashiru Sabitiou Yeziru, the Akan NPP Constituency Communication Director, says Mr Kyerematen’s resignation would not augur well for the party as he had many followers, who might read different meaning into the resignation.



He, however, advised him to stop explaining why he resigned to save the party’s image.



Mr Frank Worlanyo Adjei, a former Assistant Constituency Secretary, Akan NPP says, “it is an infamous decision because it tends to divide the ranks and file of the party, therefore, poses a serious threat to the party’s quest to break the eight.”



“Again, I ask the question that if he had emerged the first from the Super Delegate election, would he have resigned from the race, citing those incidents to buttress his point?” he asked.



Mr Adjei said the decision to resign was too premature and bad timing and he must rescind his decision to withdraw from the race and any future decision that might impede the progress of the NPP, otherwise, his followers would never forgive him and might tend to jeopardize his future ambition of becoming the President of Ghana.



Mr Sataru Abdul Merigah, Akan NPP Constituency Secretary told GNA that Mr Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the race had not come as a surprise to him as several calls on him to agree to pair with Dr Bawumia fell on deaf ears until the Super Delegates election proved him wrong.