Kadjebi Teacher Unions join strike action

Regional News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: GNA

Members of the four national Teachers Unions have joined the nationwide strike action over non-payment of Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).



Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT)-Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) on Monday announced an indefinite strike over government’s failure to meet their demands for a 20 per cent COLA.



A visit by Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the campuses of Kadjebi D/A “A” Primary, Kadjebi E.P Central JHS and Primary saw the classrooms closed with no teacher present.



However, the classrooms of Kadjebi R.C JHS and Primary, Kadjebi D/A “A” JHS, E.P JHS and Kadjebi Girls’ Model JHS, were opened with students present, but no teachers apart from that of Kadjebi D/A “A” JHS where the Headmaster, Mr. John Ofori-Abrokwa was present.



Mr. Ofori-Abrokwa told GNA that they were in school because they had a commitment to the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Executives in relation to the JHS Three students.



He said the fight with the government for better conditions of service should not affect the future of the form three students who would be writing their Basic Education Certificates Examination (BECE) soon.



Some of the students interviewed by GNA said they were in school because they were not informed of the strike action.



Mr Philip Obornie, the District GNAT Chairman, in an interview with the GNA, urged the rank and file of the association to adhere strictly to the directive of the national leadership for a common good.



He appealed to the government to respond to the teachers' demands to enable them to return to the classroom for teaching and learning to continue.



Leadership of the four associations in a joint press conference on Monday, July 4, 2022, declared a nationwide strike relative to the matter of Cost-of- Living Allowance (COLA).



They referred to Article 36 of the 1992 Constitution and said they have called on the government to grant them 20 per cent Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA), but no response.



They said the demand is influenced by the high level of inflation, skyrocketing prices of fuel, goods and services, among others.



The teacher union leadership said their demand for the payment of the COLA had passed the June 30, 2022, deadline, hence the strike action.