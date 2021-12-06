Kadjebi Drivers defy strike action

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: GNA

Transport Unions and their Drivers in Kadjebi have defied the National Union orders of a sit-down strike over high fuel prices.



A visit by Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the station at 0725 hours saw Driver union members of the GPRTU, Rural Action Union and Global Millennium Transport Union, among others busily loading passengers to their various designations.



Mr. Francis Afreh, a Driver, plying the Kadjebi-Accra route, told the GNA that he was unaware of the strike action.



Mr. Philip Agbenyadzi, a Driver with the GPRTU, said they had information that the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo assured the transport unions that there would be a reduction in fuel prices that was why they were loading passengers to their various destinations.



Mr. Christian Ametefe, a Driver with the Rural Action Union, who was loading commuters to Jasikan, also said they were not aware of the strike since previous attempts had failed.



He said that some of them were working for people and depended on the work for survival and so could not absent themselves from work.



Mr. Joseph Kwadwo Ofori, the Kadjebi GPRTU Chairman, when contacted, said they had notification from their Oti Regional Chairman that President Akufo-Addo asked them to suspend the strike and resume work.



The President would meet the leadership Monday to iron out their differences on the fuel price, which prompted their industrial action.



Mr. Ofori, who was also the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan, said they could not defy the President’s orders hence their presence at the lorry stations.



