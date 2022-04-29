Kadjebi Assembly, High Commissioner presents relief items to rainstorm victims

Regional News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: GNA

Kadjebi District Assembly, in collaboration with Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, has presented 20 bundles of roofing sheets and nails to rainstorm victims at Dodo-odo-Amanfrom.



The Assembly presented 15 bundles with nails, while the High Commissioner, Mr Rashid Bawa presented 5 bundles.



A total of 732 victims including 376 males and 356 females with 65 houses were affected by the disaster which strikes the town on Tuesday, April 19.



Dodo-Amanfrom R.C Primary and D /A Primary Schools and Dodo-Amanfrom market structures were also ripped up by the rainstorm.



Mr Wilson Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), presenting the items at Dodo-Amanfrom, a farming community in the district said he was terrified by the disaster when informed and been a responsive leader, he quickly summoned a District Security Committee (DISEC) meeting to deliberate on the issue.



He said the items presented were meant to relieve them from their present predicament as the Assembly could not bear all the cost of damage and urged them to contribute towards the re-roofing of their structures.



He advised them to be disaster conscious by planting trees around their building to serve as a windbreak.



The DCE appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists to assist relieve the victims from their current quandary.



Mr Agbanyo also appealed to them to honour their tax obligations, so that the Assembly could generate enough Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to develop the district.



Dasebre Oduro-Guranim I, the Paramount Chief of Dodo-Traditional Area, who received the items on behalf of the victims, thanked the donors for the gesture.



He appealed to those who might not receive the relief items to exercise patience, since theirs would come.



He also called on those whose buildings had been marked by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Officials as uninhabitable to vacate and demolished them.



Nana Kweku Odumgya, the Paramount Stool father of Dodo Traditional Area, asked the citizenry to help develop the country since development was a shared responsibility.



He said the practice where people sit on the fence only to engage in a blame game when things go wrong would not help progress as a country.



Mr Volk Johnson Dzakpasu, Kadjebi District Deputy NADMO Director in charge of Operations, appealed to people to help prevent avoidable disasters in their communities.



This, he said, would help reduce the risk of being affected by a disaster.



Mr Dzakpasu said that even if the hazard could not be removed, the vulnerability could be decreased and in case of an impact, the capacity to withstand to respond and recover would be strong.