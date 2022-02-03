Kabila blasts Kusi-Boafo and co over E-levy brouhaha

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, has vehemently descended on government officials claiming without the e-levy, it will be difficult for the Akufo-Addo government to manage Ghana's economy.



Thomas Kusi Boafo, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, has urged Ghanaians to accept the contentious e-levy or risk the opportunity to keep enjoying the government's free SHS policy and also have infrastructure developments.



Speaking on Kessben FM’s ‘Amansan Ntie,’ Mr. Kusi-Boafo strongly held that if the e-levy is not implemented, “there will be no road for you, no schools, no tier two payment for workers''.



“So, Ghanaians must make a choice: we don’t want free education, we don’t want to employ our children, we don’t want to raise wages and salaries, and Kusi Boafo has triggered the sacking of workers . . . I will, and there will be no e-levy for anyone.



“Ghanaians want the government to do all of these things, and as a listening government, it is incumbent on the government to assist, particularly Appiatse people, so that God will bless us.” “This is the time for us to show that we are redeeming the country,” he is quoted as saying.



But Kabila is ashamed of these statements made by Mr. Kusi Boafo and other members of the ruling New Patriotic Party who are trying to force the e-levy down the throats of Ghanaians.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kabila poured out his rage saying, "that we don't pay e-levy, the government cannot do its work. Are you part of the Akufo-Addo administration? From 2020 during COVID, this President managed this country and Ghana became an example of the best-managed countries around the globe. In fact, when you look at the WHO list, Ghana was three. When you take out China and Sweden or Norway, Ghana was next. Akufo-Addo did not use e-levy to do that. So, how can you tell me without e-levy, you cannot govern".



He added; ''2020 was the first time that Ghana held elections without financial assistance from any other government. The election 2020 was 100% funded by Ghana government. There was no e-levy. Government did that. I'm telling you that if you take the line that without the e-levy, you cannot manage the economy or handle your spending and so forth, it is a wrong communication.''



