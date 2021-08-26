‘Kaaka was killed by his own people, the party he belongs to’ – Family insists

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Known members of the NPP killed the late social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka, according to his family



• The family is worried at the pace of police investigations into the murder



• They paid a visit to the Chief Imam where they laid their concerns relative to the ongoing police case



Known elements within the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, were responsible for the attack that led to the demise of the late Ibrahim Mohammed popularly referred to as Kaaka, a social media activist in Ejura in the Ashanti region.



According to Nafiu Mohammed, a brother of Kaaka and spokesperson of the family, they are at a loss why the police have arrested and arraigned an elder brother of the deceased for a crime, they say, he knows nothing about.



“On what basis was Iddi arrested? That is the family’s first question. What did Iddi do, at that fateful dawn when the incident happened, Iddi was not present at the scene, he was in his room, so what really happened?



“The main backlash from the society is that Kaaka is a social media activist, so a lot of … wrong information was circulated through the media to tell the world that Kaaka was killed by his brother, which is total falsehood.



“He was killed by his own people, the party he belong to, we know them. They are those who were arrested,” Nafiu said in comments made on August 24 when the family paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.



The family begged of the Imam to use his offices to push for investigations to be expedited and for the family to be appropriately updated on ongoings.



The Imam promised to ensure that their request is adhered to, as far as his office is concerned.



The family also thanked him for his visit in the wake of the murder and deadly disturbances stressing that the visit quelled a lot of the tension that threatened to boil over at the time.







It is on record that Kaaka was a member of the NPP according to an account by

MCE for Ejura-Sekyeredumase when he appeared before a Commission of Injury investigating the Ejura riots.



Mohammed Salisu Bamba stated that the late Kaaka was someone who was always seen around during their party activities and there was no way they (the party) could have been involved in his killing.



"Anyone who knows Ejura well and our environment, my house is a place that whenever any political head is coming to Ejura, or any time that there's any national activity, the media who come to Ejura can attest to that fact, my house is always full with a lot of people, and the two gentlemen are our party members and they are our polling station executives.



"And as the chief executive and the parliamentary candidate, definitely, I'll have relationships with all my party people on the ground," he explained while answering a question.



As a follow-up, one of the Commission members asked him if Ibrahim Kaaka was a member of the New Patriotic Party.



He answered in the affirmative, explaining even to what extent Kaaka participated in party activities.



"Yes, he's a member of NPP. I wouldn't be able to say whether he had a party card or not but he was a strong member who'd always come around whenever there is anything, just like the other two suspects that were shot.



"In fact, when he passed on on the 28th, it was the party vehicle that was dispatched to Komfo Anokye to go and bring his body to Ejura. He's our member, and a very strong member but I wouldn't be able to say whether he had a card or whether he didn't have a card," he told the investigative panel.



The Ministry of Interior set up the Commission of Inquiry to probe the circumstances leading to the shooting of two persons during a protest at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Members of the Commission included George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization.



A principal state attorney, Marie Louis Simmons, serves as the secretary.