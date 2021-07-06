Kaaka was attacked by his own brother – Police

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Mohammed Iddrisu alias Kaaka was attacked by his own brother Baba Iddi preliminary Police investigations has revealed.



Baba Iddi has since been arrested, arraigned, and remanded into Police custody and helping in Police investigations.



It is recalled that on 26 June 2021 Police in Ejura received a complaint from one Haruna Mohammed that his brother, Kaaka, aged 45 had been ambushed and beaten by some unknown assailants while on his motorbike returning home.



Kaaka became unconscious and was rushed to the Ejura government hospital for treatment.



He was later transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment where he died on 28th June 2022.



