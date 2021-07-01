Kaaka’s murder: NDC delegation arrive in Ejura for funeral rites

Regional News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The delegation sent by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Ejura in the wake of the murder of social media activist Kaaka and the alleged killing of protesters by the military has arrived in the town.



The delegation was led by the party’s National Organizer Josuah Akamba.



Other members of the delegation include Communication Director Sammy Gyamfi, Deputy General Secretary Peter Otukonor, Former Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Ashanti regional Chairman Augustus Nana Kwasi, among others.



The delegation will attend the final funeral rite of one of the deceased and also visit the family of other victims of the military shooting in the protest which killed two people leaving four others injured.



The delegation will also address the angry youth to calm down for proper investigations to be conducted into the unfortunate development in the area.



This development comes barely twenty-four hours after former President John Mahama denied claims on social media that he has visited the troubled spot in Ejura in the Ashanti region where three people have been killed.



A video of the former President visiting some patients at a hospital has surfaced on social media with some NDC activists claiming Mr. Mahama has visited Ejura to commiserate with bereaved families.



Kaaka per his religion was buried a few hours after his demise.