Kaaka’s death not directly linked to his social media activism - Ejura Committee

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Ministerial Committee that probed the circumstances that led to the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region is convinced, the alleged murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka was cannot be linked to his social media activism.



In a 55 page document detailing its findings and recommendations, the Committee said evidence received from witnesses, including a co-tenant of the “Kaaka” family points to a family feud.



“The evidence of Sadia Fuseini was corroborated by another tenant, Muniratu Alhassan. She also testified that, upon hearing the alarm raised by Sadia, she went to the scene. On her way to the scene she met the elder brother of “Kaaka”, Baba Iddi leaving the scene”, the report read in part.



“We, accordingly find that the death of Kaaka was not directly linked to his social media activism. It is more probably a family feud”, the report added while supporting its findings with testimonies from other witnesses.



Kaaka’s brother, Iddi Mohammed, and two others are facing the Asokwa District Court over the alleged murder of the Ejura-based social media activist.



The Justice Kingsley Koomson-led committee investigated the disturbances that broke out at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, on June 29.



Among other things, the Committee made some 10 recommendations which included the removal of the Ejura-Sekyedumasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who already pulled out of the race for a new MCE, and compensation for the affected families and victims.



About the Ejura unrest



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in July 2021, directed the Ministry of Interior to conduct a public inquiry following the killing of two persons and injuries to four others by soldiers during a protest against the death of a social media activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.



Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by an unknown assailant while returning home from an event he attended in the area.



Earlier reports suggested that Kaaka was killed because of his social activism, which some persons felt was making the government unpopular, but police reports suggest otherwise after three people including his brother were arrested and put before court in connection with the killing.



The Ministry of Interior subsequently constituted a three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson to probe the issue and make recommendations.



As part of the recommendations, the committee has also recommended the immediate transfer of the Ejura-Sekyedumasi District Commander of Police, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond.



The Committee explained that the police commander should be transferred on grounds of incompetence in handling the situation and “for the fact that his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.”