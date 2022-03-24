Kaaka’s brother granted GH¢100,000 bail

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

After barely nine months of detention, the brother of Ibrahim Kaaka, who was brutally attacked last year by some unknown men for his social media activism, has been granted bail by a Kumasi Magistrate Court.



Iddi Mohammed was arrested as a prime suspect after he was named as the one who attacked Ibrahim Kaaka, popularly known as Macho Kaaka on Facebook.



His death sparked deadly protests in Ejura, events for which a ministerial committee was set up.



After several court appearances, the court on Thursday, March 24 granted Iddi bail.



This comes after his family raised concerns that his continued detention was “double injustice” for them.



“There is a deliberate attempt to keep Iddi Mohammed in custody for a long time through the constant adjournment of the case with the excuse that they are seeking the advice of the Attorney General,” a family member had said.