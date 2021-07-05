Kaaka's attacker was his brother - Woman alleges

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

• A woman who claims to have witnessed the murder of Kaaka has emerged to speak



• According to her, she saw the brother of the deceased perpetrate the act



• This she said happened at dawn whilst she was preparing for dawn prayers



A woman [name withheld] has made claims that she witnessed the attack on late social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka, who was killed at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Speaking to Kessben TV in an interview, the woman said she saw Baba Iddi, a brother of Kaaka attacking him, after which he pulled the body of the deceased away from the scene of the murder.



She narrated that, she heard noise outside whilst preparing for dawn prayers (Salat al-zhur) but didn’t know what Baba was doing at the time.



According to her, she thought Kaaka was trying to clear goats from the compound when she first heard the noise but then it continued consistently and then she heard Kaaka breathing heavily.



“I saw Baba Iddi, Kaaka's brother trying to pull him into darkness and so I quickly rushed to knock on Kaaka's wife's door for her to come witness the incident and that was when Baba Iddi left Kaaka and went outside,” she said in an interview with Kessben TV.



He also added that the brother of the late Kaaka bumped into her [the witness'] whilst he was going out of the house.



“My husband had travelled outside of Ejura at the time of the incident and therefore I opted to wait till he arrived before speaking about this,” she added.



She has however, reported the case to the police and Baba Iddi has since been arrested.



She also alleged that Baba Iddi may be suffering from mental illness.



