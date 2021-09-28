Kaaka's Murder: Former Ejura MCE failed to handle the municipality - Committee Report

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Mohammed Salisu Bamba, the former Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality failed in his job as the MCE during the riots that disrupted the Ejura township, a report has said.



The report, which was put together by the 3-member Committee set up to look into the disturbances that took place at Ejura between June 28 and 29, following the death of one Mohammed ‘Kaaka’ Ibrahim.



Following that, a 55-page document was released on its findings after it took testimonies from witnesses in what was a public hearing, televised live on national TV.



In its conclusion, the report stated that the events that led to the riots in the town showed that the police force in Ejura does not have the manpower to handle the magnitude of the chaos that happened there.



“We also find that the Police Station currently existing in Ejura, to be small and very inadequate to serve the needs of a Municipality like Ejura,” the report said in part.



The Committee, which was chaired by George Kingsley Koomson, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, also stated that the former MCE, Salisu Bamba, failed in his work as the one in charge of the Municipality, blaming him of bolting when the tension in the town escalated.



“We observed that the MCE failed in his duty to handle the Municipality in relation to his handling and dissemination of general information and intelligent information. His approach to matters concerning the Municipality as the political head of the Assembly was very poorly done. No wonder he had to take cover when his Municipality was in turmoil, leaving a political vacuum and the MUSEC was bereft of any leadership and proper coordination and direction during the crises,” the report stated.



