Kaaka’s 18-year-old daughter pleads, says her uncle didn’t kill her father

General News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

The 18-year-old daughter of Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed, Munawara Ibrahim, has appealed to the state authorities to release her uncle, Iddris (Iddi) Mohammed, who has been arrested in connection with her father’s death.



According to her, Iddi Mohammed is innocent and has no hand in the death of her father.



Munawara Ibrahim, told Citi FM in a report monitored by GhanaWeb that, her uncle is not capable of killing her father so, the government needs to intervene.



“He is not the one who killed my father. He is not capable of doing such a thing. I can swear to that. I am really hurt. The real culprits are walking around freely while my innocent uncle is in police custody.



I am pleading with the government to release my uncle,” she said.



Iddi Mohammed, was arrested by the police together with Issaka Ibrahim and Fuseni Alhassan.



The three were remanded into police custody by the Asokwa District Court on Friday, July 2, 2021.



They are to reappear before the court on July 22, 2021.



The suspects were slapped with two charges; conspiracy to commit crime and murder.



Chief Supt. Kofi Blagodzi, during the proceedings, prayed the court to remand them into police custody to allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation into Kaaka’s death.



Kaaka left behind a wife and 5 children.



