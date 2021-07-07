Kaaka named his ‘killers’ in a video available to us – Family

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A cousin of the late social media campaigner who was murdered in Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumasi district of the Ashanti Region, Kaaka has said that they still have video evidence of people who threatened to end his life.



According to a cousin of the deceased, the family has in their possession a video recording of their late brother naming persons threatening to end his life.



He said this video is in their possession.



Muhammad Nasiu, spokesperson for the family in an interview on Angel FM’s Morning Show, Anopa Bofo said the family will make this evidence available to the three member committee established to investigate the Ejura violence.



Kaaka was murdered by unknown persons in the Ashanti Regional. His death sparked violent demonstrations in the town which led to the death of two other people.



Other demonstrators were also injured as a result of the demonstration.



A three member committee established to investigate the Ejura violence is yet to commence work.



