Kaaka murder: NDC demands immediate dismissal of Ejura MCE

Politics of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding immediate dismissal of the Municipal Chief executive of Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region, Salisu Bamba following the death of social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka.



The NDC is accusing him of being the brain behind the murder of Kaaka as his two bodyguards are alleged to have committed the crime.



According to the NDC the arrest of the third suspect who is a biological brother of the deceased is a political attempt to cover .



National Communication Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi who is part of a delegation from the party to the funeral of Kaaka on Thursday made the statement while addressing the media after sympathizing with the family of the deceased.



The delegation was led by the party’s National Organizer Josuah Akamba.



Other members of the delegation include Communication Director Sammy Gemfi, Deputy General Secretary Peter Otukonor, Former Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Ashanti regional Chairman Augustus Nana Kwasi, among others.



The delegation will attend the final funeral rite of one of the deceased and also visit the family of other victims of the military shooting in the protest which killed two people leaving four others injured.



Kaaka per his religion was buried a few hours after his demise.