Kaaka murder: Fix Ghana or keep killing us – #FixTheCountry campaigner to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

One of the leading members of the #FixTheCountry movement, Mr. Kofi Asante Mensah, has indicated that the youth in Ghana will continue to agitate and demand better governance and development in all sectors of the economy despite the murder of one of their fellow activists.



Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Muhammed died in Ejura in the Ashanti region on Monday following a mob attack on him.



Mr. Mensah, however, noted that the youth are unshaken in their resolve to see that the country is fixed.



He told Kwame Appiah Kubi on Accra100.5FM’s morning Show, ‘Ghana Yensom’ on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 that: “The youth of this country are not timid”.



“It will get to a point that there will be violence here and there and when that time comes, there’s a saying that ‘he who has been to war before prays for the gun to hit you and he who has not seen war before prays for otherwise’”.



He cautioned President Akufo-Addo, members of the judiciary, legislature and the executive arms of government, as well as the Inspector-General of Police to address their issues amicably to avoid things getting a head.



“If they don't heed to the pressure and demands of these youth and find a way to engage the youth in this country to address the issue, you will keep killing us,” he further stated.



He also said that justice will be sought for Kaaka, adding that the unfortunate incident will not be treated as the murder of former MP J. B Danquah-Adu and Tiger Eye PI investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.



“If they think we are going to sleep and let it go like J. B Danquah, Ahmed Suale and other crimes which have not been properly handled then they must revise their note”, adding: “we will pursue justice and not let the matter sleep until then. It will be soon”.



The agitations will continue if President Akufo-Addo does not take heed to fix Ghana, he warned.



Kaaka, 45, a resident of Dagombaline at Ejura was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 pm on Saturday, 27 June 2021.



He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital but was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died while on admission on Sunday, 28 June 2021.



The Ashanti regional police command has arrested two suspects in connection with his murder.



The police has commenced investigations to ascertain whether the murder was linked to his work as a journalist or the #FixTheCountry movement.