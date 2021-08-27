Kaaka murder: Family lawyer faults police, Ken Agyapong for 'implicating' brother amid probe

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

• Police and a sitting lawmaker are making definitive pronouncements over a case under investigation



• According to lawyer for the family of the late social media activist Macho Kaaka, that posture is worrying



• Barker-Vormawor is also faulting police for the slow pace of the murder case



Lawyer for the family of slain social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Kaaka, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has faulted the Ghana Police Service and a sitting lawmaker for pronouncements on the alleged killer of the activist even as investigations were ongoing.



According to him, the conduct of the police by way of lack of expedition and proactiveness was wearing the family and slowing the push for justice.



GhanaWeb monitored remarks he made when the family of Kaaka visited the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.



“In this country, I have witnessed so many people in the Zongos who have been hurt but yet we have turned around and criminalized them. One young member Kaaka is dead. The brother of Kaaka has now also been arrested.



“We know people at the highest levels of the police authority saying that Iddi killed Kaaka. We have seen a Member of Parliament who is head the Parliamentary Committee for Interior go from radio station to radio station to tell everybody Iddi killed Kaaka.



“But the police say they haven’t finished the investigation,” he stressed, adding that it wasn’t until August 10th that the police visited the residence of the deceased to interview people in the house.







Three people are currently in police custody as investigations and a court case into the murder continues. One of the three happens to be Iddi Mohammed, brother of the deceased, who was pointed out by a neighbor as the attacker. Two other suspects are in police custody.



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has repeatedly cited the account of the neighbor who confessed to seeing Iddi attack Kaaka, the same reason for which police reportedly picked him up.



Following the assault and subsequent death of Kaaka, irate youth in Ejura held a protest that was met with military force leading to the death of two other residents and injuries to several others.



A presidential committee of enquiry established by the Interior Minister on the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have finished their work but their report is yet to be made public.



The family cooperated with the committee but have expressed misgivings about their work.