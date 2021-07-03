Kaaka murder: Court remands 3 suspects in police custody

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Asokwa Circuit Court 1 has remanded three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka 'Kaaka' at Ejura.



The suspects are Issaka Ibrahim aka 'Anyass'; Fuseini Alhassan, and Iddi Mohammed.



They were charged with conspiracy to commit crime.



The prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi prayed the court to remand the suspects while further investigations are conducted.



The court presided over by Her Honour Akua Adu Boahene, remanded the suspects in police custody.



They are expected to reappear on July 22, 2021.



Meanwhile, the late Kaaka's mother, Mariam Yakubu has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to intervene and release her late son's brother, Iddi Mohammed who is one of the suspects because he is innocent.



She told Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah that the woman who resides with them in the same house where the incident occurred and gave the police information, leading to Iddi's arrest lied.



Madam Mariam Yakubu further stated that because the woman whose name was only given as Sadia lied to the police leading to Iddi's arrest, she and her husband have not come home for the past three days since the incident occurred.