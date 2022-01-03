Kaaka died fighting injustice; let not his death be in vain - Ernesto to EFL members

General News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Founder and leader of the Economist Fighters League Ernesto Yeboah has admonished members of the group not to forget the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in 2021 fighting injustice, oppression and bad governance.



In his message for the new year, he said the death of Kaaka and the other protestors who stood for justice and accountability must not be in vain.



He urged the members to enter the new year staying committed to the vision of a new Ghana.



Greetings Fighters and all Comrades,



Greetings in the name of revolution and growth; in the name of movement and mobilisation. Greetings in the name of reclamation, greetings in the name of Power returned to the People.



After what has been yet another year of bad governance and rotten systems, police repression and oppression in the courts and in the streets, we have finally made it to the end of 2021.



This is no small feat, and as we celebrate it we must remember the valuable lives we lost to our struggle for a New Ghana, most memorably that of Fighter Muhammad Kaaka and the #JusticeForKaaka protestors murdered by the state in Ejura.



When we think of Kaaka we must be reminded that we cannot betray the People, and we cannot betray the revolution. We cannot make a mockery of Kaaka’s death; his sacrifice and that of his loved ones must not be in vain.



As we enter into the New Year, we must recommit ourselves to the vision for a new Ghana. We must demand and move to build a Ghana in which the People are the rock on which the nation stands.



The voice of the People must be heard not only in the streets, but in the halls of governance, and in all the decision-making spaces that define the path of our motherland.



In this regard the Economic Fighters League will continue to provide a platform for legitimate confrontation against government. This rotten system and its beneficiaries must face the wrath of the People and relinquish the illegitimate hold they have over our nation.



For thirty years now, the 1992 Sakawa Constitution has been ‘tried’ and found wanting in the court of public opinion.



As such the abolition of this constitution and its replacement with one defined BY and designed FOR the People must remain at the top of our radical agenda to transform Ghana.



As we fight to rebuild our nation, the Economic Fighters League is declaring 2022 a year of popular accountability. With the People of Ghana we will be monitoring the actions of those in government, holding their feet to the fire whenever they are found wanting.



We will increase pressure on them in government and in their constituencies and in every action that they take on behalf of the People of Ghana. We will not allow for poor governance to go unchallenged. In this regard we shall intensify our cooperation and working relations with all progressive movements.



Even as we do this, the Economic Fighters League will be expanding our action front, working to build a coalition platform that provides a legitimate opportunity for citizen participation in governance. This force will become the foundation of the alternative we so sorely need in our motherland, an opportunity to reclaim and secure Power for the People of Ghana.



The Economic Fighters League has stood firm in the face of opposition, our integrity and our clarity shining through the dark forces that wished to engulf us.



It is now time – we are Marching to reclaim Power for the People. And so as we enter 2022, we encourage Ghanaians to stand tall and firm, in the knowledge that this is the beginning of the reclamation.



The alternative is coming. We are Fighters.



Towards the empowerment of the Youth.

Towards a reclamation of Power for the People.

Towards social justice.

Towards full ownership of our resources.

Towards Economic Democracy in our lifetime!

Towards a new Ghana, and a united Africa.



Afehyia Pa! Happy New Year.