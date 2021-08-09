KTU facing accommodation crises – VC

Regional News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) is facing hostel accommodation crises, a situation worsened by an increase in students population owing to the Free Senior High School Policy.



The University currently has a student population of 8,924 made up of 1,515 BTech students, 6,457 HND students, and 952 Non-HND, professional and technical students. Of this total, 5,354 Students representing 60% are males and the remaining 3,572 students representing 40 % are females.



However, the capacity of the university’s hostel is only able to accommodate less than 10 percent of the student population compelling majority to reside in not too convenient private hostels.



The Vice-Chancellor of KTU Prof. David Kofi Essumang decried the situation during the 17th congregation of the university on Saturday noting “it is regrettable that for many years, KTU has been battling with inadequate infrastructure.



This has become a popular cry by the Vice-Chancellors at each Matriculation and Congregation ceremony of the University. It is unacceptable for a University with such a great vision and mandate to have the inadequate infrastructure.



Residential accommodation for staff members and students remains the greatest challenge facing the University. Distinguished Invited Guests, we are making a very fervent appeal to you to assist us to address this problem”.



He added “the increasing student population has been an issue of concern to Management. Out of about 9,000 students, less than 10% can be accommodated on campus at the only GETFund Hostel. More than 80% of the students reside in private rented facilities within the immediate community which are close to campus.



Sanitation facilities in some of these private houses are poor. We are very sad that some of our students could be exposed to health hazards as they live under poor sanitary conditions. We call on the state and interested groups to build another hostel for the University”.



Management of the University is however working towards the completion of a multi-purpose building complex comprising classrooms, offices for lecturers, and an auditorium. Also, large classrooms are being constructed to increase capacity to accommodate the increasing number of students in each lecture hall.



The Vice-Chancellor said to meet the health needs of students and staff of the University, the sickbay on campus has been upgraded to a clinic with the employment of 7 new clinical staff including a Physician Assistant.



Meanwhile, a hospital facility is being put up to serve the University community and the public.



The Vice-Chancellor Prof.David Kofi Essumang announced that the University has secured approval to run four-year Bachelor of Technology programs in Mechatronics Engineering, Civil Engineering with options in Structural Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Material Engineering, Water Resource Engineering, and Welding & Fabrication Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering with options in Power Systems Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Engineering, Control and Instrumentation, Automotive Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Science, Food Technology, Computer Science with options in Computer Network Management, Artificial Intelligence & Robotics.