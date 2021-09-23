KTU SRC donates towards construction of new hospital on campus

Regional News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: KTU SRC

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of Koforidua Technical University (KTU), led by Victor Togoh donated GH¢150,000 to the management of the university.



The SRC made the donation to aid the effort of management at building a standard hospital on campus to serve both students of the university and indigenes of New Juaben Municipality and beyond.



The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof David Kofi Essumang, who received the donation on behalf of management thanked the SRC for its dedication and commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of students of the University.



Currently, the university has a clinic, which operates from one classroom of AD block, compartmentalised into units to serve only students. Despite its recent facelift, several challenges confront healthcare delivery at this clinic, which also affects students.



However, when the new university hospital is built, commissioned, and put to use, these challenges would ultimately be solved.



COVID-19 badly exposed the inadequacy of Ghana’s existing infrastructure. If there is anything we have learnt from the pandemic experience, it is that we have to strengthen our health infrastructure.



It is therefore commendable that the Togoh-led administration of SRC is committing this huge amount towards the strengthening of health infrastructure in the university for the benefit of all students of the university.



The Togoh-led administration is confident that, though this donation would not yield any immediate benefit for students, the long-term benefits would far outweigh any immediate gratification that may come with using this money in other ventures.