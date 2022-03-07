'KT Hammond took leave of his brains' in critique of Prof Atuguba – Dominic Ayine

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Atuguba speaks about possibility of coup citing economic downturn



KT Hammond wants Police to invite Atuguba for comments



Dominic Ayine says KT Hammond took leave of his brains in criticizing the Prof



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine, has dismissed calls for the arrest of persons who make comments suggesting the possibility of a military takeover in the country.



According to him, there was a Constitutional imperative that allows for citizens to voice their views in the area of political and economic misgovernance and the effect that such could lead to.



He cited Article 41 of the Constitution to buttress his point in an interview with Joy News channel on March 6, 2022.



The most recent coup comment was made a week ago by Prof Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the University of Ghana’s School of Law, when he recently presented a public lecture under the aegis of the Solidare group.



The professor came under attack from sections of the media including by some MPs among them Adansi Asokwa MP KT Hammond, who described Atubuga as having “taken leave of his senses” with the comment before calling for his arrest.



Dr. Ayine, however, held that his colleague MP had done himself a disservice by the comment which he said suggested that Hammond had also taken leave of his brains.



“I think that the Hon. KT Hammond did not do himself a lot of good and as I am saying this, he is my very good friend, but he didn’t do himself a lot of good.



“I think he actually took leave of his brains when he made that comment about Dean Atuguba,” he submitted before stating further that even though there was no need to invite the prof for his comments, he wouldn’t be shocked if the Police extend an invitation.



Many have suggested that the law professor’s comment was treasonable, therefore, he must be arrested.



KT Hammond in an interview with TV3 last week said although he agreed that the comment was conditional, the Law lecturer should not have made such a statement.



“The others could be pardoned for their ignorance of the law and ignorance of every other thing that you can think about. Atuguba doesn’t have that privilege…I am saying that he’s taken leave of his senses. He doesn’t have that privilege. Professor of law, he must know what is there in the Constitution.



“We don’t intend to do anything he is suggesting, if we don’t do, the way is paved for the military to take over. Is that what he is suggesting?” he asked.



“I am surprised by now they [Police] have not called him. Certainly, they should invite him. At his level, he has no reason, no excuse to make that kind of statement,” he stated.





Background



Professor Atuguba, at a public forum in Accra, said the current economic situation could trigger a coup.



"We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral PhD student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.



"He now teaches at a War College in the US. Whilst my topic was on the Ghana Police, his topic was on the Ghana military.



"Naturally, our paths intersected and we have remained friends since. My friend’s PhD thesis was on the topic ‘Why certain coups succeed and why others fail;’ his case study was Ghana.



"My current assessment that Ghana may be ripe for a coup partly springs from the knowledge I gained from accompanying my friend through part of his doctoral research on this topic.



"It does not help matters when we consider Samuel Huntington’s thesis on the snowballing effect of coups in the sub-region and the closeness of recent coups to home. A big part of why certain coups succeed and others fail is the economy. What is the state of Ghana’s economy today?" Prof. Atuguba questioned.



Paul Adom-Otchere, on the other hand, chastised Prof. Raymond Atuguba indicating that his comments are lies and propaganda which is influenced by evil and serious people like the law professor should not be engaging in such lies.