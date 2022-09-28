'KT Hammond should know better, abusing the youth is unfortunate' - Agbodza

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region, Governs Kwame Agbodza, is unhappy with recent comments by colleague MP from Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond.



The latter has trended on social media for the better part of Wednesday, September 28, over comments lambasting youth who booed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a musical concert last Saturday.



KT Hammond described the youth in part as people with coconut heads who cannot govern the nation if it is handed over to them, tasking them to show the elderly respect and not use politics to abuse the elderly.



Abgbodza expressed his views on KT Hammond’s controversial comments via a tweet posted on September 28. It read: “Hon KT Hammond should know better. Abusing the youth is unfortunate.”



The booing incident: Exactly what happened?



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square to witness the concert that had a number of local and international artistes performing.



As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.



As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.



Watch how the booing started:







About the Global Citizen group and its festival



Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.



The voices of millions of Global Citizens around the world are driving lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity by taking action every day.



The Global Citizen Festival started as a music festival where fans take actions to end extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets to attend.



