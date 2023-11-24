KT Hammond in heated clash with Minority over L1 seeking to restrict importation of ‘yemuadie’, diapers, rice

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

A heated exchange unfolded in Parliament as KT Hammond engaged with the Minority over the attempt by the Minister of Trade to lay a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) seeking to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products into the country.



The Majority Leader urged the Speaker to allow the Trade Minister to present the papers before the house, stating, “I want to plead to my colleagues to allow the Minister of Trade to present the paper on behalf of his ministry to us.”



In response, James Agalga, Member of Parliament for Builsa North, raised concerns about the quorum for business in the house, invoking Order 45 of the standing order.



He emphasized, "Mr. Speaker, looking at the numbers in the house, we do not have a quorum to transact business."



The Minority Deputy Whip, Ahmed Banda, also expressing dissatisfaction, over an attempt by the house to ambush them with the LI said “Mr. Speaker, let it not be said that there is a conclusion for the L.I. to be laid. This L.I. is neither in the business statement for last week or this week. It always comes as a form of ambush in the house to do what should not be done."



Trade Minister, in response to Banda's remarks, expressed his dismay, saying, "Mr. Speaker, I find it appalling that a member in this house could threaten a sitting competent and legally appointed Deputy Speaker of the house. It is in bad taste. He cannot blackmail you."



He continued, "The Speaker knew that the Minister has the constitutional right to raise it. They have no say in whether an L.I. is laid in this house or not, no one, with respect to the Speaker, the Speaker has no right over whether a Legislative Instrument is laid in this house; that is the constitution."



The Deputy Speaker called for the ringing of the bell to summon members of parliament into the chamber but later suspended the sitting.



