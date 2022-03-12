KT Hammond descends into the gutters with Kevin Taylor

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

KT Hammond defends E-levy



Kevin Taylor verbally abuses NPP MP



KT Hammond ‘blesses’ Kevin Taylor



Kwabena Tahir Hammond, the Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa has issued a sharp-tongued response to some allegations levelled against him by US-based social media critic Kevin Taylor.



KT Hammond has been the subject of vile criticism from Kevin Taylor who alleges that the Adansi-Asokwa MP possesses ‘fake law certificate’ and engage in some activities which impugn the integrity of the office he holds.



In an interview with some pressmen, KT Hammond responded to the allegations with some strong words.



The lawmaker sarcastically admitted that indeed his law certificate which he has been using for decades was indeed fake.



“I wont respond to the lies. He said that my law certificate is fake. It is true. I want to repeat that my certificate is fake. I used goat and sheep skin as certificate. It is true and I agree that he uses fake certificate.



"You claim I’m doing prostitution in Accra. That is also true except that I do it in Obuasi not Accra. I do the prostitution with your family members in Obuasi. When they hear that I’ve received my ex-gratia, they come to Asokwa and we spend it together. These are the issues I will addressed for now."



KT Hammond went on to address insults hurled on the elders and residents of Adansi-Asokwa by Kevin Taylor.



He relayed the message of gratitude from the chiefs and elders to Kevin Taylor and urged him to continue on the path.



He warned sarcastically that Taylor will receive his reward for constantly abusing people in position and showing gross disrespect to politicians and traditional rules in the country.







