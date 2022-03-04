KP Boateng could have been among top five players in the world - Semi Khedira

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Former German international, Semi Khadira has said former Black Stars midfielder, Kevin Prince Boateng had an exceptional talent to be among the top five best players in the World.



The former Real Madrid midfielder revealed that he and Boateng played together at age 15 where the German-born Ghanaian exhibited his exceptional qualities.



According to Khedira, the former AC Milan man could play at every position including goalkeeping.



“I always said that this guy would be in the top five in the world. We were 15 at the time and he was better than everyone else. He could play in any position: whether as a striker, Sixers, or even as a goalkeeper,” he said as quoted by Fussball. news.



He further implied that the Ghanaian did not have the mentality to reach his full potential.



“He was strong in finishing, could score goals with his head, and was technically adept, but it’s about mentality,” added Khedira.



Kevin-Prince Boateng despite not reaching the apex as Khedira predicted, played for some of the top clubs in Europe including Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Barcelona, and a host of other well-known smaller clubs.



He currently plays for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga at age 34, having won La Liga, Serie A, Super Copa Italia, and German DFB pokal.