KOSS stabbing: Educationist blames indiscipline in schools on abuse of seniority

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Senior Lecturer at the Accra Technical University, Dr. Daniel Osabutey, has attributed the high incidence of indiscipline in schools to the abuse of seniority by some students.



He explained that usually some senior students want to be accorded the position of a senior and as such they go overboard with some of their actions.



His statement was premised on the recent happenings at the Konongo Odumase Secondary High School (KOSS) where it is alleged that a first-year student was stabbed to death by five students who have since been remanded into police custody.



The lecturer was speaking on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet show hosted by Samuel Eshun when he said: “Abuse of seniority normally results in some of these acts of discipline where seniors think that it is their right to bully form one students. Some first-year students will be able to take such punishment. Others will not be able to.”



Dr, Osabutey has urged educational institutions to “crack the whips” on the campuses as a deterrent to others who will want to abuse others on the campus.



“Going forward it means we have a lot of work to do in the school, as parents and the students themselves. We should be able to crack the whips on our campuses,” he added.



Meanwhile, the lecturer has advised Ghanaians to allow the police to conduct its investigations in the Konongo Odumase Secondary High School (KOSS) case rather preempting what will happen.



The police, on November 6 arrested five students of the Konongo Odumase Secondary High School (KOSS) for allegedly stabbing a first-year colleague to death.



The police later arraigned the five suspects on Monday, November 8th, 2021.



Subsequently, the Konongo District Court remanded the five students arrested for their roles in the death of the student into police custody.



The five are expected to return to court on November 15 on a provisional charge of murder and abetment of crime.



The 17-year-old deceased student, identified as Sam-una Larrham was a first-year gold track student.