KNUST warns of ‘astronomical’ COVID cases on campus

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have warned the university community of growing COVID cases on campus.



In an alert, management of the school warned College Registrars and students to be on high alert and observe all protocols put in place to combat the virus.



“I am directed to inform College Registrars/Deputy Registrars to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 Health Safety Protocols at their various Colleges/Sections. There is an astronomical upsurge in the spread of the COVID-19 on the KNUST Campus.



“Consequently, all Veronica Buckets are to be filled and used constantly. Also, hand sanitation’ and the wearing of nose masks are to be strictly enforced,” the notice said.



Meanwhile, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has also warned of growing COVID cases in the Metropolis.



“The upsurge of the new cases in the Metropolis has been mainly attributed to the general disregard for the Covid-19 safety protocols, funerals, parties, and other social gatherings.



“From 1st July to 13th July 2021 Health facilities within the metropolis have recorded over 200 infection cases with 10 mortalities occurring at different Treatment Centres within the Metropolis.”



“The general public is therefore entreated to as a matter of urgency continue to adhere to all the Covid-19 safety protocols, i.e. wearing of face mask in public places, washing of hands with soap under running water, avoiding handshaking, and social distancing,” a statement by the KMA said.



