KNUST to break for Easter holidays from April 14

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) have announced that the university will be breaking for the 2022 Easter holidays from Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 12:00 pm.



A notice signed by the Deputy Registrar of the institution, Mr Owusu Asamoah indicated that “normal work would resume on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 8:00am.



“The University Community is hereby informed that the University will break for the 2022 EASTER HOLIDAYS at 12:00pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 to Monday, April 18, 2022. Normal work will resume at 8:00am on Tuesday, April 19, 2022,” the notice said.



2022 Easter holidays



This year’s Easter celebration will begin on Friday, April 15, to Monday, April 18, 2022.



Friday is mostly observed as Good Friday by Christians to remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.



Saturday is observed as Holy Saturday as Christians mourn the death of Jesus Christ. On the other hand, Sunday is Easter Sunday or Resurrection Sunday where the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated.



Monday is then observed as Easter Monday or Picnic day and is a day of joy and unity for Christian families.