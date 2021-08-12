KNUST students send message to government on International Youth Day

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The Student Representative Council (SRC) President of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Samuel Sesah, has asked the government to show more support for the youth of the country.



Samuel believes that the support given to the youth today will determine the future of the country.



Speaking in connection with the commemoration of the International Youth Day, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “There is a saying that the youth are the future. If it goes well today, it will go well in our time. If it doesn’t, we will suffer greatly in the future. For us as student leaders, what we mostly look out for in this country is that we are going to have better systems that are going to shape the narratives and attitudes of the youth or the youth having a better attitude that is going to force a change in the kind of systems that we have.”



He lamented that most graduates from tertiary institutions often come into the job market with so many uncertainties due to the poor functioning of the system that must ensure that everyone has access to well-paying jobs.



Proposing a solution to the problem, he thus urged, “the systems and the platforms should always be made available to us to able to exploit them in full capacity.”



The International Youth Day is celebrated and observed every year on 12 August across the world. The day is marked for giving new initiatives and action taken by the youth.