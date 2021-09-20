KNUST students receive Covid-19 jabs before leaving Campus

Health News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

As part of the government’s efforts to vaccinate a sizable proportion of the adults population in Ghana, Management of the KNUST made an arrangement with the Ghana Health Service to vaccinate students of the University particularly those who were residential, before allowing them to leave go for vacation.



Vaccination Teams from the Ghana Health Service had been positioned at vantage points including the Halls of residence to administer the jabs.



The vaccination began on Monday, September 13, 2021, and catered also for staff and nonmembers of the University who availed themselves.



At the Unity Hall was a Team from the Ayeduase Health Centre which administered the Astrazenica vaccines.



A Staff Nurse, Claudia Prempeh, who is the Team Lead, told GBCnews that there was no record of serious negative reaction from the vaccination, apart from pains at the point of the injection.